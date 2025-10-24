Israel’s FM criticises ICJ, calling it “corrupt political circus” used by Israel’s enemies

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday criticised the International Court of Justice (ICJ), claiming it had become a weapon in the hands of Israel’s enemies and politically corrupt, after the court issued an advisory opinion obliging Tel Aviv to allow aid deliveries to Gaza.

In a recorded statement published by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Sa’ar said: “This isn’t a court of justice — it’s a corrupt political circus, exploited by Israel’s enemies as a weapon against it.”

On Wednesday evening, the International Court of Justice said that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip “have not received sufficient supplies” of humanitarian aid, and ordered Israel to allow and facilitate the delivery of assistance to the enclave, as well as to stop using starvation as a weapon of war.

The advisory opinion, which is not legally binding, was issued in response to a request from the United Nations General Assembly in December 2024, concerning Israel’s obligations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

