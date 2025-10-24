Widespread condemnation of US military operations in the Caribbean

A regional network of over 100 organisations and individuals have written a strongly worded letter to the incumbent chair of CARICOM (Caribbean Community), Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, denouncing US military incursions in the Caribbean.

Recent US military activity in the region, particularly off the coast of Venezuela, has led to the extrajudicial killing of at least 32 people to date.

The letter said: “These incursions threaten the Caribbean tourism industry by jeopardising the safety of cruise ships and sailboats; they interfere with the livelihood of fishermen and all those who depend on the sea to feed their families. They also violate laws protecting our regional waters and the people who depend on them. They contravene the commitment of our region by our leaders, past and present, and our citizens to establish our region as a zone of peace.”

Despite their commitment to main the Caribbean as a zone of peace, the US earlier this month requested the government of Grenada to allow the temporary installation of radar equipment and associated technical personnel at the country’s Maurice Bishop International Airport.

“We urge the Grenadian government and people of Grenada to stand firm and refuse the US request to extend its military capacity by installing radar and technical personnel in Grenada. We call on Caricom to support Grenada’s refusal of this request, and to stand up for our independence, knowing as we do that this may result in real costs at the hands of the US;” the letter read.

It added, “We strongly condemn the United States’ efforts, both obvious and covert, to strong arm the region into acquiescence with measures that are inimical to peace, transparency and the rule of Law.”

The letter ended with the words of the late Grenadian Prime Minister Maurice Bishop, “We are in nobody’s backyard.”

