4 Gazans injured in Israeli airstrike despite ceasefire

October 26, 2025 at 10:28 am

A view from Sheikh Ridwan in Gaza City, Gaza, shows the heavy destruction left behind after the Israeli army withdraws following a ceasefire agreement, on October 25, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

A view from Sheikh Ridwan in Gaza City, Gaza, shows the heavy destruction left behind after the Israeli army withdraws following a ceasefire agreement, on October 25, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

Four Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in central Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Al-Awda Hospital said that it had received four injured people after a strike targeting a civilian vehicle in Al-Ahli Club in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, saying that the strike had targeted an Islamic Jihad member.

The attack occurred inside the “yellow line,” which defines the areas from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.

According to Gaza’s government media office, the Israeli army has killed 97 Palestinians and injured scores since the ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, based on US President Donald Trump’s plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

