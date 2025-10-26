Indonesia should not bow to the IOC over its Palestine stance

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to freeze dialogue with Indonesia and urge sports federations not to hold events in Jakarta exposes a troubling hypocrisy. Indonesia is being punished for refusing visas to Israeli athletes at the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships — a decision rooted not in hostility, but in conscience.

Indonesia’s stance reflects a moral and constitutional principle. The country’s 1945 Constitution calls on the state to help “build a world order based on freedom, lasting peace, and social justice.” For a nation that fought colonialism, solidarity with the oppressed — especially Palestinians — is part of its identity. Allowing Israeli athletes to compete while Gaza lies in ruins would betray those founding values.

This is not a political manoeuvre. Indonesia and Israel have no diplomatic relations, and national law reflects that reality. Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir’s decision to deny visas was consistent with policy and public sentiment. In the face of a humanitarian catastrophe, neutrality is not an option.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people, most of them women and children. Eighty-three per cent of Gaza’s buildings are gone, and aid convoys remain blocked. The International Court of Justice has described Israel’s actions as “genocidal acts.” To expect Indonesia to turn a blind eye and host Israeli athletes under these conditions is morally absurd.

The IOC’s selective morality makes this worse. It banned apartheid South Africa for decades and swiftly sanctioned Russia for invading Ukraine. Yet, when Israel’s military actions meet the very definition of crimes against humanity, the IOC demands “non-discrimination.” Neutrality in the face of atrocity is complicity.

Russia’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, even called out the double standard, noting how Western countries denied visas to Russian athletes without consequence, but Indonesia faces censure for doing the same to Israel. The IOC’s moral consistency, it seems, depends on geopolitics.

Indonesia’s history shows that this is not a new position. In 1962, Jakarta refused to host delegations from Israel and Taiwan during the Asian Games. The IOC suspended Indonesia back then too. Yet, far from isolating the country, that decision strengthened its global image as a nation guided by conscience, not convenience. The same principle applies today.

Fears that Indonesia could lose standing in global sport are overstated. The IOC’s move affects hosting rights, not athlete participation. Indonesians will still compete in regional and international events, including the Olympics. As Erick Thohir noted, the IOC’s recommendation “is not a ban.” And even if it were, no medal or tournament can outweigh moral integrity.

Around the world, others are reaching the same conclusion. Spain’s parliament has called for Israel’s suspension from FIFA and UEFA. UN experts have urged sporting bodies to act against apartheid policies. The tide of conscience is shifting, even if powerful institutions refuse to acknowledge it.

Indonesia’s refusal also reflects the reality on the ground. Protests have already erupted across the country, showing the depth of public opposition to Israel’s participation. In today’s climate, such unrest could easily escalate if the government allowed Israeli athletes to compete. The decision was therefore not only moral but also pragmatic — protecting both athletes and national stability.

If the IOC truly upholds the Olympic Charter’s values — peace, respect, and human dignity — it should apply them consistently. The organisation that once stood firm against apartheid and gender persecution, should do no less now. By punishing Indonesia, the IOC reveals that its commitment to justice is conditional.

Indonesia is doing what the IOC itself has failed to do: taking a principled stand against injustice, even when inconvenient. As officials prepare to meet the IOC in Lausanne, they must remember that global reputation is fleeting, but moral consistency endures.

History will not remember who hosted the most championships, but who defended humanity when the world looked away. The IOC may hold the games, but Indonesia holds something more powerful — the courage to stand by its conscience.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.