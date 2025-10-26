Moroccan youth demand reforms, release of detainees in ‘Gen Z’ protests

Young demonstrators in Morocco demanded reforms Saturday in the education and health sectors, stronger action against corruption and the release of those detained during previous protests, as part of rallies organized by the “Gen Z 212 Movement”, Anadolu reports.

Hundreds gathered in cities, including Rabat, Casablanca and Tangier, chanting “Freedom for detainees” and “Freedom, dignity, social justice.”

The movement previously staged similar demonstrations between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9 before temporarily pausing activities.

The youth group Gen Z 212 announced that demonstrations will be held every Saturday and Sunday.

The government has accelerated reform projects in recent weeks in the health and education sectors to address the main demands of protesters.

