Moroccan youth demand reforms, release of detainees in ‘Gen Z’ protests

October 26, 2025 at 10:48 am

Members of the “GEN Z 212 Movement” take to the streets after a week-long pause, demanding reforms in education and healthcare as well as stronger action against corruption, in Rabat, Morocco, on October 19, 2025. [Enes Yıldırım – Anadolu Agency]

Young demonstrators in Morocco demanded reforms Saturday in the education and health sectors, stronger action against corruption and the release of those detained during previous protests, as part of rallies organized by the “Gen Z 212 Movement”,  Anadolu reports.

Hundreds gathered in cities, including Rabat, Casablanca and Tangier, chanting “Freedom for detainees” and “Freedom, dignity, social justice.”

The movement previously staged similar demonstrations between Sept. 27 and Oct. 9 before temporarily pausing activities.

The youth group Gen Z 212 announced that demonstrations will be held every Saturday and Sunday.

The government has accelerated reform projects in recent weeks in the health and education sectors to address the main demands of protesters.

