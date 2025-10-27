Middle East Monitor
1 killed, 5 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

October 27, 2025 at 5:50 pm

Palestinians mourn the loss of their loved ones killed in an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 27, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

A Palestinian was killed and five others were injured on Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a civilian gathering east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire agreement, medics said, Anadolu reports.

The Nasser Medical Complex said in a brief statement that one person lost his life in the drone strike in Abasan al-Kabira town, while five others were wounded.

Israeli army fire continues to target Palestinians in Gaza’s eastern areas on claims of crossing the “yellow line,” a boundary separating areas currently occupied by the Israeli army in Gaza from those where it had pulled out.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal, which took effect on Oct. 10, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 others since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.

