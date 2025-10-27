Iran says its militarily stronger than ever after 12-Day War with Israel

The Iranian Defence Ministry announced a substantial boost in the country’s military capabilities, asserting that Iran’s armed forces are now far stronger than they were prior to the recent 12-Day War triggered by Israel’s attack in June.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei said on Sunday that Iran’s armament, operational, and logistical readiness had significantly increased in the aftermath of the conflict.

“After the 12-day Sacred Defence, the armament, operational, and support capabilities of the armed forces have significantly increased compared to what they were before this war,” Talaei stated.

The general claimed that despite 15 years of preparation, Iran’s adversaries had failed in their objectives during the 12-day confrontation.

“If the enemy dares to launch another threat, it will inevitably fail against Iran even more than it did in the 12-day war,” Talaei warned, adding that while Iran’s defensive preparedness has grown, the “Zionist enemy’s” vulnerabilities have also deepened.

He suggested that, following the heavy losses suffered during the conflict, Iran’s opponents are unlikely to risk another direct confrontation.

Iranian daily Kayhan recently reported that renewed hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States remain “very likely,”.

