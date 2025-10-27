Middle East Monitor
US-based Sudanese rights group calls for investigation into presence of RSF leader in US

October 27, 2025 at 8:07 pm

The US Department of the Treasury in Washington, D.C., US. [Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

A US-based Sudanese human rights and advocacy organisation, Decolonize Sudan, has written to the US Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice to express grave concern over reports that Algoney (Al-Junaid) Dagalo, a senior commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), procurement director of the militia and brother of RSF leader Mohamed “Hemedti” Dagalo, is currently present in Washington, DC.

Algoney Dagalo was deemed culpable by the US Department of the Treasury on 6 September 2023, under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, for his leadership role in atrocities and mass displacement committed by RSF forces in Sudan. The US State Department has also formally determined that RSF actions in Darfur constitute acts of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Decolonize Sudan is urging the Departments of Treasury and the Department of Justice to: “Investigate and clarify the circumstances under which Mr Dagalo entered the United States, including whether any sanctions exemptions or visa waivers were granted;” and “Enforce applicable prohibitions on sanctioned individuals under US law, including potential violations by those who facilitated his travel or provided material support.”

The credibility of US sanctions policy, the group says, and the Genocide Determination on Sudan depend on consistent enforcement. Allowing a sanctioned RSF commander to operate freely in the United States undermines US commitments to accountability and the protection of civilians.

