Gaza municipality warns of looming health and environmental disaster as waste piles up across the city

The Gaza Municipality warned on Monday of an imminent environmental and health disaster in the city, with more than a quarter of a million tonnes of waste accumulating in various areas. The crisis is worsened by a severe shortage of drinking water and the leakage of sewage, posing a threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Assem Al-Nabih, said in a recorded statement that “Gaza City is facing serious health and environmental crises, which are causing the spread of rodents and insects amid a shortage of water and massive piles of waste across different neighbourhoods.”

Al-Nabih explained that the municipality is unable to deal with the crisis, as more than 85 per cent of its heavy and medium machinery has been destroyed during the two-year-long Israeli war.

He also pointed out the lack of essential equipment and supplies needed to provide basic services.

Al-Nabih added that large amounts of sewage have leaked into city streets, worsening the health and environmental situation, and warned that epidemics could spread if the current conditions persist.

