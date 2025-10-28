Middle East Monitor
Hamas postpones handover of hostage remains over Israel’s ceasefire violations

October 28, 2025 at 5:44 pm

Search operations continue in the Gaza Strip to locate and recover the bodies of Israeli captives as part of the cease-fire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal between Hamas and Israel on October 26, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar - Anadolu Agency]

Search operations continue in the Gaza Strip to locate and recover the bodies of Israeli captives as part of the cease-fire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal between Hamas and Israel on October 26, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday that the planned handover of the body of an Israeli captive will be postponed due to Tel Aviv’s ceasefire violations, Anadolu reports.

“Any Israeli escalation will hinder search and excavation operations and the retrieval of bodies, which will delay the return of the occupiers’ dead,” the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, warned in a statement.

Hamas was planned to transfer the remains of an Israeli body at 8 pm local time (1800GMT) under the ceasefire deal, which took effect on Oct. 10.

Israeli prime minister orders 'immediate, powerful' strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

