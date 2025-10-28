BREAKING: Israeli prime minister orders ‘immediate, powerful’ strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli army on Tuesday to launch “immediate, powerful strikes” in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement, his office said, Anadolu reports.

Netanyahu has instructed the army to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” following security consultations, his office said in a statement cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

READ: Over 470,000 displaced people return to northern Gaza since ceasefire, says OCHA