BREAKING: Israeli prime minister orders ‘immediate, powerful’ strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

October 28, 2025 at 5:06 pm

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. [Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli army on Tuesday to launch “immediate, powerful strikes” in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement, his office said, Anadolu reports.
Netanyahu has instructed the army to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip,” following security consultations, his office said in a statement cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.
A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

