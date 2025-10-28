Middle East Monitor
Over 470,000 displaced people return to northern Gaza since ceasefire, says OCHA

October 28, 2025 at 10:26 am

Palestinians continue returning to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire took effect and the Israeli army’s withdrawal on October 13, 2025. [Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini - Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced on Monday that more than 470,000 people have been displaced towards northern Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October.

In a statement, the UN office said that Palestinian families in Gaza continue to return to their destroyed homes despite the dangers surrounding many buildings, the presence of unexploded ordnance, and the urgent need for water, food, and essential services.

OCHA added that movement across the Gaza Strip has continued over the past two days, stating: “Since the ceasefire, more than 470,000 movements of people have been recorded towards the north.” 

The UN office also noted that humanitarian aid continues to enter the enclave, stating that more than 300 aid trucks, most of them through the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing, entered Gaza last Friday and Saturday.

READ: 1 killed, 5 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

