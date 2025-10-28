Knesset to vote next week on death penalty bill for Palestinian prisoners

The Israeli Knesset is set to vote next week on a bill that would allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners. The move follows pressure from Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who had threatened to withdraw his support for coalition legislation if the bill was not passed.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday evening by Ofir Katz, head of the coalition in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

According to the statement, “Following a meeting between the head of the National Security Committee, Tzvika Foghel, coalition chairman Ofir Katz, and the Knesset’s legal adviser, Sagit Afik, it was agreed to hold a renewed discussion next week on the death penalty law for terrorists (referring to Palestinian prisoners and detainees), followed by a vote at the end of the session.”

Katz was quoted in the statement as saying that “the coalition is firmly committed to approving the law as soon as possible.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ben-Gvir said, “I congratulate the coalition chairman, MK Ofir Katz, on declaring that the vote on the death penalty law will take place next week after a renewed discussion. I also congratulate the members of the National Security Committee, headed by MK Tzvika Foghel of the Otzma Yehudit party, for their tireless efforts to advance this law within the committee.”

