Several killed, injured in Israeli airstrike in Gaza City amid ceasefire violations

October 28, 2025 at 7:08 pm

Palestinians returning to the Sabra neighborhood after the ceasefire agreement came into effect are seen walking among buildings destroyed in attacks by the Israeli army on October 16, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. [Khalil Ramzi Alkahlut – Anadolu Agency]

Several people were killed and injured Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City, marking a new violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said, Anadolu reports.

The strike targeted a home in the Sabra neighborhood in the city’s southern part, inside the “yellow line” from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal, an Anadolu reporter said.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the enclave over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli airstrike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

READ: UN ‘extremely’ concerned over reports of Israeli premier’s order to strike Gaza despite ceasefire

