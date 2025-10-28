UN ‘extremely’ concerned over reports of Israeli premier’s order to strike Gaza despite ceasefire

The UN on Tuesday expressed concern over the latest reports of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order to launch strikes in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

“I just saw the press reports as you came in. I can tell you that those reports are extremely concerning,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, adding that he is unaware whether UN staff on the ground was pre-warned.

“We don’t want the situation to be set back. It is important that all of the parties involved in the ceasefire adhere to the ceasefire. We don’t want civilians to be bombed again. We don’t want our operations to be railed again,” he stressed.

Dujarric’s remarks came following reports citing the Israeli prime minister’s office that Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the army to carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating the truce.

The ceasefire been in place in the enclave since Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people, primarily women and children, in Gaza since October 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

READ:Israeli prime minister orders ‘immediate, powerful’ strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire