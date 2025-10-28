Somali Airlines to resume operations after 30-Year hiatus

Somali Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuuh, has announced that Somali Airlines plans to resume flights before the end of this year for the first time in more than three decades.

Local media quoted the minister as saying on Monday: “I am pleased to announce to the Somali people that, God willing, we will relaunch Somali Airlines before the end of this year.”

He explained that the aircraft and equipment of Somali Airlines are now ready, and that technical and administrative preparations have reached their final stages.

The minister added that the government also plans to modernise Aden Adde International Airport in the capital, Mogadishu, and that renovation work is under way at 15 airports across the country.

Somali Airlines, founded in 1964, suspended its operations in 1991 following the outbreak of the civil war and the collapse of the central government.

