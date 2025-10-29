At least 100 Palestinians, including women, children killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, despite ceasefire

The Israeli army killed 100 Palestinians, including at least 35 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating the ceasefire agreement, according to medics, Anadolu reports.

The Israeli strikes hit homes, tents sheltering displaced civilians, a vehicle, a shelter, and a hospital inside the so-called “yellow line,” medics told Anadolu.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement. It is a physical partition that runs through the Gaza Strip, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, and located inside Gaza, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army targeted a school-turned-shelter in an area in Beit Lahia, killing three civilians and injuring others.

The Israeli army shelled two houses in the Al-Nasr neighborhood and the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, in the north, leaving eight people dead.

A fresh Israeli strike on Wednesday morning hit a mosque sheltering displaced people in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, witnesses told Anadolu.

Two people were killed, 10 injured in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, and a number of civilians are still missing under the rubble of a house that was targeted by the army strikes. Several others were wounded in another attack southwest of the Zeitoun neighborhood.

A Palestinian mom and her child were killed by the Israeli army in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighborhood.

In the central Gaza Strip, four people lost their lives after an Israeli strike hit their tent in Deir al-Balah.

Six people lost their lives, and many others were wounded when Israeli aircraft struck a school-turned-shelter and a house in the Bureij refugee camp.

Five others were also killed in strikes that targeted several homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In a similar attack, nine people, four of them children, were killed, and nine others went missing under the rubble of a house that was hit by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Eight people, including three children, were killed in Israeli fire on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area, western Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Medical sources said the death toll is expected to rise due to several people sustaining critical injuries and ongoing searches for those missing under the rubble of destroyed homes.

The brutal Israeli attacks came in violation of a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.