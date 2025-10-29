Middle East Monitor
Hamas accuses Israel of obstructing efforts to recover soldiers’ bodies in Gaza

October 29, 2025 at 1:58 pm

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, recovered the body of an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 28, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar - Anadolu Agency]

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, recovered the body of an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 28, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas accused Israel on Tuesday of obstructing ongoing efforts to locate and recover the bodies of Israeli soldiers inside the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement, Hamas said that “the Zionist occupation continues its systematic policy of preventing and hindering efforts to find the bodies of its soldiers inside the Gaza Strip.” The group explained that Israel has “explicitly refused to allow joint teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestinian resistance to enter several areas in Gaza to carry out this mission.”

Read: ‘We are held by our government, not Hamas,’ says Israeli hostage in proof-of-life video

The statement further added that Israel has blocked the entry of heavy machinery and equipment needed to expedite the search and recovery process. Hamas said such restrictions have also prevented the retrieval of Palestinian bodies still trapped under the rubble, worsening the suffering of affected families.

Rejecting Israeli allegations that Hamas was delaying the process, the group said those claims were “baseless and aimed at misleading public opinion.” It accused Israel of “fabricating pretexts to justify new acts of aggression against our people,” calling such actions a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Hamas concluded by urging international mediators and guarantors to “assume their responsibilities” and pressure Israel to “cease its deceptive practices” and permit humanitarian operations to proceed “without political or aggressive interference.”

Trending