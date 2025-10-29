Hamas holds Israel fully responsible for Gaza escalation, says will not allow ‘new reality’ under fire

The Palestinian group Hamas held Israel fully responsible on Wednesday for the escalation in the Gaza Strip, following a series of deadly airstrikes by Israel that killed over 100 people, despite a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the group stressed that it will not allow Israel to impose a “new reality” in Gaza under fire.

“Hamas affirms that the (Israeli) occupation bears the full responsibility for this dangerous escalation, along with its field and political consequences, and for attempting to sabotage (US President Donald) Trump’s plan and the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

It, however, reiterated its full commitment to the ceasefire deal and called on mediators and guarantors to assume their responsibilities and exert immediate pressure on Israel to stop its “massacres” against Palestinians.

More than 100 people were killed in deadly Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, in a brazen violation of the ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10 under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Israel claimed that the strikes were in response to a shooting attack on its forces in Rafah, while Hamas has denied any involvement in the attack.

