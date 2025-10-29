Iran demands $170 million fine from Israeli ship owner after 2024 seizure

Iran has demanded a fine of $170 million from the Israeli owner of a container ship seized by its forces in the Gulf in 2024, accusing him of links to the Israeli government, an Iranian judicial official announced on Tuesday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) captured the vessel, the MSC Aries, on 13 April, 2024, claiming it was “linked to Israel.” The Portuguese-flagged ship was reportedly operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer. The ship carried a crew of 25, including Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.

According to the official Iranian news agency IRNA, the case has now been formally referred to court. Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said prosecutors had requested a $170 million fine from the ship’s owner “on charges of financing terrorism,” but he did not specify a trial date.

Jahangir added that “the value of the seized ship, excluding its containers, is estimated at $170 million,” describing Ofer as a “well-known Zionist” and “an influential figure in the Israeli government.”

The United States condemned the ship’s seizure at the time as an “act of piracy,” urging Iran to “immediately release the Portuguese-flagged, British-owned vessel.”

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following Israel’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip.