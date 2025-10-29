Middle East Monitor
Washington opposes any new Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, says US source

October 29, 2025 at 12:40 pm

A view of the destruction following Israeli attacks on Bureij camp, where 91 Palestinians have been lost their lives after Israel violated the ceasefire and resumed airstrikes, in Gaza City, Gaza, on October 29, 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A US source has confirmed that the White House opposes any major change to the “yellow line” and any new ground incursion by the Israeli army into Gaza.

The source told Israel Hayom on Tuesday evening that Washington believes that Hamas violated the deal, but warned that any major Israeli response — including a new ground push inside Gaza — risks reigniting full-scale war, and therefore opposes such a move.

Meanwhile, Maariv quoted a senior official as saying that the step to expand the area within the yellow line was coordinated with the US administration.

Read: Several killed, injured in Israeli airstrike in Gaza City amid ceasefire violations

He added, according to his claims: “At this stage, we do not intend to break the agreement or declare the resumption of fighting.”

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing Israeli officials, reported that every Israeli move in Gaza requires prior US approval, and that this has been clarified to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It added that assessments in Israel suggest that Washington will only approve part of the planned measures in Gaza.

