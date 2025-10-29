Washington opposes any new Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, says US source

A US source has confirmed that the White House opposes any major change to the “yellow line” and any new ground incursion by the Israeli army into Gaza.

The source told Israel Hayom on Tuesday evening that Washington believes that Hamas violated the deal, but warned that any major Israeli response — including a new ground push inside Gaza — risks reigniting full-scale war, and therefore opposes such a move.

Meanwhile, Maariv quoted a senior official as saying that the step to expand the area within the yellow line was coordinated with the US administration.

He added, according to his claims: “At this stage, we do not intend to break the agreement or declare the resumption of fighting.”

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing Israeli officials, reported that every Israeli move in Gaza requires prior US approval, and that this has been clarified to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It added that assessments in Israel suggest that Washington will only approve part of the planned measures in Gaza.