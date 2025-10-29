Ireland concerned ‘shocking’ Israeli strikes on Gaza despite ceasefire

Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, said Wednesday he was concerned about the “shocking” level of bombardment by Israel in its latest attacks on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Micheal Martin told reporters in Dublin that there is a need for Hamas and Israel to adhere to the ceasefire they signed.

“The people of Gaza have suffered far too much, the children of Gaza have suffered far too much,” he said.

He said what happened last night is “very disturbing.”

The Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The renewed attacks also injured 253 victims, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data showed that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 injured in Israeli attacks.

The brutal Israeli attacks violated a ceasefire agreement under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point phased plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. It also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,600 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

