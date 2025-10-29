Middle East Monitor

Israel claims it assassinated Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

October 29, 2025 at 4:32 pm

A view of the completely destroyed vehicle following the Israeli army drone strike as security forces arrived at the scene to conduct investigations in the town of Harouf, near Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, on October 25, 2025. [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army claimed Wednesday to have killed a Hezbollah member in Lebanon amid repeated violations of a ceasefire deal in place since last November, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said that Hussein Ali Tohmeh, who Israel accuses of providing logistical support for Hezbollah in the town of Qana in southern Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli strike on Oct. 14.

It claimed that Tohmeh was responsible for transferring weapons in southern Lebanon and seeking to reestablish Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the area.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure despite the ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to have withdrawn from southern Lebanon this January, but it only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

