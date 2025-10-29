Qatari premier says Gaza ceasefire violation ‘disappointing and frustrating’

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Wednesday that Doha found a recent Gaza ceasefire violation “disappointing and frustrating,” but immediately mobilized in full coordination with the US to contain the situation, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Al-Thani said that throughout the process, Qatar had witnessed numerous ceasefire violations, many of which were not reported because they were less significant.

“But yesterday’s event was honestly something that (was) very disappointing and frustrating for us to see that it’s happening, and we were trying to contain it, and we mobilized right away after this, and in full coordination with the United States, and we have seen that the US also is committed to the deal,” he said.

He said Tuesday’s incident was “a violation by the Palestinian party,” though Hamas denied involvement in the attack that resulted in the killing of an Israeli soldier in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

“We don’t know yet. We didn’t have any verification if this is true or not,” he said, emphasizing that Qatar remains focused on ensuring the ceasefire holds.

“I believe that what happened yesterday was a violation,” Al-Thani said, adding that “the main parties are both acknowledging that the ceasefire should hold and they should stick to the agreement.”

Qatar, along with Türkiye, Egypt, and the United States, mediated the ceasefire deal reached on Oct. 10. The four countries signed a document formalizing the agreement during an international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 others injured in Israeli attacks.

The Israeli army has killed over 68,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and led to starvation and the proliferation of disease.

