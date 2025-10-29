Saudi crown prince, Chinese vice president discuss bilateral ties in Riyadh meeting

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Wednesday with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, local media said, Anadolu reports.

The state news agency SPA said that talks between the two sides dwelt on bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed recent regional and global developments and the countries’ joint efforts to address them, according to SPA. The meeting was attended by several senior officials from both sides.

The meeting took place on the third day of the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, hosted by Riyadh through Oct. 30. The event brings together more than 8,000 participants, including senior officials from around the world.

