Saudi Arabia urges Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians after attacks in El-Fasher

Saudi Arabia has expressed deep concern over reports of grave human rights violations committed during recent attacks by the UAE backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher, calling on the group to uphold its responsibilities towards protecting civilians.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the violence and stressed “the need for the Rapid Support Forces to fulfil their duty to protect civilians, ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and adhere to international humanitarian law,” in accordance with the Jeddah Declaration on the Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan, signed on 11 May, 2023.

The Kingdom reiterated its call for a return to dialogue aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire, emphasising the importance of Sudan’s unity, security and stability, and rejecting all forms of foreign interference that could prolong the conflict and deepen the suffering of the Sudanese people.

On Monday, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, vowed to avenge victims of what he described as “systematic killings” in El-Fasher. He said the army and allied forces would continue operations “until the land is cleansed of all defilement and the mercenaries and murderers are eliminated.”

In a televised address, Al-Burhan said the army command in El-Fasher had temporarily withdrawn from parts of the city after security assessments, citing the move as necessary “to assess the extent of destruction and dangers to civilians” and to prevent further casualties.