UNRWA launches online education for 300,000 children in Gaza under ‘Back to Learning’ programme

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, announced on Tuesday that the agency has begun offering online lessons aimed at reaching around 300,000 children in the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini explained that UNRWA is expanding its Back to Learning programme in Gaza through a combination of online and in-person education, despite the difficult humanitarian conditions in the territory.

He noted that “more than 25,000 children have now joined our ‘Temporary Learning Spaces’,” stressing, “We will continue increasing the number of such locations.”

Lazzarini emphasised that “literacy and education serve as an antidote to despair and trauma” experienced by children in Gaza.

He praised the efforts of thousands of UNRWA teachers and staff who continue their work despite daily challenges.

He added that the continuation of these programmes reflects UNRWA’s success in fulfilling its humanitarian and developmental mission towards Palestinian refugees under the most difficult circumstances.