Benkirane calls on Moroccans to continue protesting in support of Palestinians

The Secretary-General of Morocco’s opposition Justice and Development Party, Abdelilah Benkirane, on Wednesday urged Moroccans to continue taking to the streets in support of the Palestinian people.

In a video message published on the party’s official website, Benkirane said: “Israel has resumed its killings in Gaza because it has no respect for agreements or commitments.”

He added: “We welcomed the decision of US President Donald Trump to stop the war, with the participation of Arab and Muslim mediators.”

Benkirane called on Moroccans to maintain public demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians, and urged Arab states that have normalised relations with Israel to take official stances on the current situation.

Israel reached normalisation agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan in late 2020, known as the Abraham Accords.

Benkirane, who served as Morocco’s Prime Minister from 2011 to 2017, also appealed to the US President, saying: “I call on the American President to intervene. Arabs and Muslims have always treated the United States with great respect despite everything that has happened, and they will not change their position.”

Addressing Trump, he said: “People can see that you gave assurances to stop the war, yet today, under weak pretexts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resumed killing and destruction for personal reasons.”

Benkirane concluded by urging Arab and Muslim countries to exert pressure to end what he described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

