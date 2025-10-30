Egypt’s former foreign minister: Hamas not solely responsible for 7 October events; occupation ongoing for over 70 years

Egypt’s former Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy said he does not hold Hamas fully responsible for all the consequences of the events of 7 October 2023, noting that the Israeli occupation has continued for more than 70 years.

Speaking on Yahduth fi Misr (Happening in Egypt), hosted by Sherif Amer on MBC Masr on Wednesday evening, Fahmy added that the Israeli attack on Gaza on 8 October was a reaction to what happened the day before.

When asked about claims that Hamas should have considered the consequences of its 7 October operation, he replied:

“If we speak with the same logic, then why didn’t Israel consider the consequences of its occupation, which led to the events of 7 October? Both actions are wrong and both are dangerous.”

He explained that the West Bank is currently “on fire and under threat” due to the E1 settlement project, the increasing arming of settlers, and the Israeli Knesset’s decision approving the annexation of the West Bank.

Fahmy also discussed the change in American public opinion regarding Gaza, noting that “images and the repeated killing and loss of lives are stronger than a thousand speeches or political campaigns in the East or West.”

He continued: “No one in America now accepts the idea Israel promotes—that it is a weak state in a jungle—while it kills more than 65,000 people in response to the death of 1,200.”

The former minister concluded: “When I was recently asked about Israel’s greatest enemy, I said: Israel itself.”

