Hamas condemns justification of Israeli strikes in Gaza as “abhorrent racism”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned “attempts” to justify Israel’s overnight bombardment of the Gaza Strip as a “reaction,” calling such reasoning “abhorrent racism.”

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the Israeli occupation forces “killed more than 100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, under the pretext of responding to the killing of one soldier.”

Qassem added that those who justify such actions “reflect the international community’s double standards when it comes to the occupation’s crimes.”

According to Gaza’s Civil Defence Authority, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes across the enclave on Wednesday, killing over 100 Palestinians, including 35 children, in less than 12 hours. The raids reportedly targeted homes, a civilian vehicle, a hospital, and tents sheltering displaced families west of the “yellow line,” outside areas under direct Israeli control.

The latest escalation comes despite Israel’s announcement earlier in the day that it had resumed adherence to the ceasefire in Gaza, following the strikes. The Israeli military claimed it had targeted “more than 30 militants holding leadership positions in Gaza-based organizations,” without offering further details.

The army stated it would continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement but warned of a “forceful response” to any violations.

Since the truce began on 11 October, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 211, with 597 wounded, bringing the cumulative casualties since the start of the Israeli genocidal war to 68,643 killed and 170,655 injured, according to local health authorities.

