Lawlessness Without Limits: Israel’s Parallel World Order | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this week’s episode of Palestine This Week, host Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani unpack Israel’s deepening defiance of international law, from violations of the ceasefire in Gaza to the surge in settler terrorism across the West Bank. We examine how Israel has constructed an “alternative universe” of lawlessness and impunity.

We also discuss the ICJ’s ruling against Isarel reaffirming UNRWA’s mandate, the US media’s PR work for Israel, the cover-up of Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing. As the world watches, Israel continues to pull others into its own sphere of impunity — where lawlessness thrives and impunity for war crimes is no existent.

WATCH: The Ceasefire Illusion: Deaths, Denials and Diplomatic Spin | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani