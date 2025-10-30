Qatar, US stress need for full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed on Thursday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the need to ensure the full implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Anadolu reports.

The two sides reviewed over the phone the close strategic relations between Doha and Washington and ways to support and enhance them, Qatar’s state news agency QNA reported.

They also discussed the situation in Gaza in light of the current ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, as well as issues of mutual concern, the outlet said.

The Qatari premier emphasized “the importance of concerted regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the agreement, and pave the way toward achieving sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region,” QNA said.

Since the Gaza ceasefire agreement began on Oct. 10, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 19 out of 28, most of them Israelis. However, Israel claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has killed 211 Palestinians and injured 597 others since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

