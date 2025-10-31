At UN session, Sudan accuses UAE of backing Rapid Support Forces; UAE denies involvement

A heated exchange took place during Thursday’s emergency session of the UN Security Council on the situation in Sudan, following the Rapid Support Forces’ takeover of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur. The argument broke out between Sudan’s ambassador, Al-Harith Idris, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed Abushahab.

Ambassador Idris said he had repeatedly presented the Council with documents proving the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in supporting the Rapid Support Forces. He claimed that this support included military aid, drones, ammunition, the recruitment of mercenaries, and media coverage.

Idris further stated that the RSF were stealing gold from Sudanese mines and sending it to the UAE.

He stressed that the conflict in Sudan was not a civil war between two equal sides, but a rebellion against a legitimate, recognised government.

Idris expressed his regret that the UAE ambassador was sitting at the Security Council table “like the others,” saying his “true place is with the Rapid Support Forces.”

For his part, Ambassador Abushahab denied any role by his country in the Sudanese conflict. He said the crisis was an internal matter that should be resolved by the Sudanese parties themselves, without blaming external actors.

