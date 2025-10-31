Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

‘Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict,’ says UN

October 31, 2025 at 6:30 pm

People mourn the loss of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Mutair killed in an Israeli attack at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza on October 20, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency]

People mourn the loss of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Mutair killed in an Israeli attack at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza on October 20, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash – Anadolu Agency]

A UN spokesman on Friday marked the upcoming International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists with a reminder of the dangers faced by journalists worldwide — particularly in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“Nearly nine out of 10 journalists killings remain unresolved. Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to the UN secretary general, told reporters.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for “independent, impartial” investigations into the killings of journalists, emphasizing that “impunity is an assault on press freedom and a threat to democracy itself,” Dujarric said.

“When journalists are silenced, we all lose our voice,” he said.

At least 248 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, more than in any other conflict in modern times, according to the UN rights office.

Turning to the latest situation in the enclave, Dujarric said humanitarian operations continue despite reports of renewed Israeli airstrikes across the besieged enclave.

READ: Estonian foreign minister says Gaza situation ‘truly catastrophic,’ urges pressure on Israel

“According to local sources, these strikes resulted in casualties. We stress again, that all parties must refrain from any activities that put civilians, including aid workers, at risk, and remind the Israeli military of its obligations to take constant care to spare them throughout all its military operations,” he said.

Dujarric also described the worsening collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, which continues to struggle to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.

“Gaza’s health system continues to face a significant challenge in addressing the immense need faced by people in Gaza,” he said.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Dujarric said as of Oct. 7 of this year, more than 1,700 health workers have been killed since the start of the war in 2023. A ceasefire based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan is currently in place. Israel, however, has violated it multiple times.

READ: Israel seeks excuses to resume massacres in Gaza despite ceasefire deal: Turkish president

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending