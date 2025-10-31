‘Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict,’ says UN

A UN spokesman on Friday marked the upcoming International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists with a reminder of the dangers faced by journalists worldwide — particularly in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“Nearly nine out of 10 journalists killings remain unresolved. Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to the UN secretary general, told reporters.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for “independent, impartial” investigations into the killings of journalists, emphasizing that “impunity is an assault on press freedom and a threat to democracy itself,” Dujarric said.

“When journalists are silenced, we all lose our voice,” he said.

At least 248 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, more than in any other conflict in modern times, according to the UN rights office.

Turning to the latest situation in the enclave, Dujarric said humanitarian operations continue despite reports of renewed Israeli airstrikes across the besieged enclave.

“According to local sources, these strikes resulted in casualties. We stress again, that all parties must refrain from any activities that put civilians, including aid workers, at risk, and remind the Israeli military of its obligations to take constant care to spare them throughout all its military operations,” he said.

Dujarric also described the worsening collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, which continues to struggle to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.

“Gaza’s health system continues to face a significant challenge in addressing the immense need faced by people in Gaza,” he said.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Dujarric said as of Oct. 7 of this year, more than 1,700 health workers have been killed since the start of the war in 2023. A ceasefire based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan is currently in place. Israel, however, has violated it multiple times.

