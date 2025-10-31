Israel seeks excuses to resume massacres in Gaza despite ceasefire deal: Turkish president

While the Palestinian group Hamas acts diligently in complying with the ceasefire agreement, Israel is seeking excuses to violate the deal and resume its massacres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“Everyone knows Israel’s terrible record when it comes to keeping its promises,” Erdogan told TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Erdogan underlined that in Gaza, hardly a single building remains intact, saying that schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals were bombed. “They say ‘Israel is innocent,’ how so?” he added.

He said that Israel has nuclear weapons and the ability to strike Gaza, however and whenever it wants, and asked: “How can it be innocent?”

Erdogan added that Israel is now using hunger as a deadly weapon in Gaza, especially against children.

READ: Gaza hospital receives bodies of 30 Palestinians released by Israel

“Against Israel’s propaganda machine built on lies, 270 journalists exposing Tel Aviv’s false propaganda, showing truth on the ground were killed,” he added.

Erdogan also slammed institutions that are responsible for protecting global peace and stability for failing to stop “massacres, prevent genocide, and save children’s lives.”

The Turkish president emphasized that despite the communication revolution of the past 20 years, “if children continue to die from Asia to Africa, we all have an obligation to question ourselves.”

He said that “a middle ground will soon be found” in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, “paving the way for both neighboring peoples to live side by side in peace again.”

Erdogan also “strongly” condemned the atrocities committed against civilians in Sudan’s El Fasher city.

READ: Washington insists on involving Turkey in Gaza international force despite Tel Aviv’s objection