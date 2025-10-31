Gaza hospital receives bodies of 30 Palestinians released by Israel

Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis said Friday that it received the bodies of 30 Palestinians released by Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), raising the total number of bodies received to 225 since Oct. 14 under the ceasefire deal, Anadolu reports.

A hospital statement said the facility “received 30 bodies of Palestinian martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation through the International Committee of the Red Cross,” without providing further details.

The Gaza Health Ministry had previously said that many of the bodies handed over by Israel showed signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, blindfolds, and facial disfigurement, and were returned without names.

The handover is part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect Oct. 10. The deal includes the exchange of prisoners and bodies between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, with US oversight.

Families have been identifying the remains of their relatives, returned from Israel without names, by physical markings or clothing, as forensic facilities in Gaza remain out of service due to the Israeli blockade and the destruction of laboratories.

The hospital did not say whether the newly received bodies carried names or showed signs of torture. However, details are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

Before the ceasefire, Israel held 735 Palestinian bodies in so-called “cemeteries of numbers,” according to the Palestinian National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies and Discover the Fate of the Missing.

Besides, the campaign cited a Haaretz report published on July 16, 2024, revealing that the Israeli army has been holding about 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza at the notorious Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

