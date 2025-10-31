Washington insists on involving Turkey in Gaza international force despite Tel Aviv’s objection

Israel’s Channel 12 reported, citing US officials, that the United States wants Turkey to take part in an international force in the Gaza Strip, despite Israel’s opposition.

The channel added that plans to form the international force are currently taking shape and are expected to be presented to Israel and Arab countries within the next few weeks.

According to the officials, there are concerns and doubts in Tel Aviv about the plan, as Israel would have no control over the international force operating in Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected any Turkish participation in security arrangements or international forces in the Gaza Strip under US President Donald Trump’s plan, stressing that the presence of Turkish troops in the enclave would be considered a “red line” for Israel.

