Jasim Al-Azzawi Podcast: Dr Edwardo Aboultaif & Dr Alshobaki on changing the face of the Middle East

Dr. Eduardo Wassim Aboultaif is currently working as Lecturer in the School of Arts & Sciences, Lebanese American University in lebanon. Research interests includes Arts & Sciences. He is serving as an editorial member and reviewer of several international reputed journals. Successfully completed Administrative responsibilities. Authored of many research articles/books related to Arts & Sciences. Dr. Eduardo Wassim Aboultaif is currently working as Lecturer in the School of Arts & Sciences, Lebanese American University in lebanon. Research interests includes Arts & Sciences. He is serving as an editorial member and reviewer of several international reputed journals. Successfully completed Administrative responsibilities. Authored of many research articles/books related to Arts & Sciences.

Belal Shobaki is the Head of the Department of Political Science at Hebron University, Palestine. He is a Policy Member at the Palestinian Policy Network. He is the founder and coordinator of the Double Master’s degree program in Public and cultural Diplomacy at Hebron University with University of Siena, Italy. He has published on Political Islam, identity, democratization and Palestinian issue. He is also leading Hebron University team of a 3 years project: Strengthening of National Research Capacity on Policy, Conflict Resolution, and Reconciliation, funded by the Erasmus+ program of the European Union. He has previously taught at An-Najah National University, Palestine and at IIUM, Malaysia.

Jasim Al-Azzawi worked for several media organisations, including MBC, Abu Dhabi TV, and Aljazeera English as a news anchor, program presenter, and Executive Producer. He covered significant conflicts, interviewed world leaders, and taught media courses.

WATCH: Podcast by Jasim Al-Azzawi with Jeremy Corbyn on Gaza war and Middle East issues