Over 300,000 ultra-orthodox Jews rally in Jerusalem against mandatory military service

More than 300,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday in a massive demonstration against mandatory military conscription, paralyzing much of the city’s traffic and exposing deep divisions within Israeli society.

Hebrew media described the protest, dubbed the “Million-Man March,” as one of the largest Haredi demonstrations in years. It was held to oppose the arrest of yeshiva students who refuse to enlist in the army and to demand continued exemptions for full-time religious scholars.

Demonstrators arrived from across Israel, causing widespread traffic congestion and the closure of major roads leading into and around Jerusalem. Protesters carried placards reading “The people are with the Torah” and “Closing the Torah seminaries means the end of Judaism.”

Organizers sought to contain tensions among participating groups after some signs appeared condemning the army and the government. Local media reported chaos at bus and train stations as tens of thousands attempted to return home following the rally.

The protest comes amid a growing political crisis over Israel’s long-standing conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, which have become a flashpoint between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and religious parties.

Ultra-Orthodox factions—some of which quit the government earlier this year—are pressing for a new conscription bill that would enshrine exemptions for religious students. Critics, however, have denounced the proposal as a “draft evasion law.”

NEWS: US Energy Secretary cancels visit to Israel over rejection of gas deal with Egypt