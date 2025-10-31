Sudan: Abu Lulu arrested after videos showed him enjoying executions of his victims

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan announced on Thursday that they had arrested several suspects involved in violations committed in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, including a man known as Abu Lulu.

In a statement published on Telegram, the RSF, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023, said: “In compliance with the leadership’s directives, and in adherence to the law, military conduct, and discipline during wartime, our forces have arrested a number of suspects involved in violations that occurred during the liberation of El Fasher, including a man called Abu Lulu.”

The statement added that “the relevant legal committees have begun investigations with the detainees in preparation for bringing them to justice.”

The RSF explained that “these measures are being taken to prevent any violations that offend human dignity, contradict moral values, or violate international conventions, especially the Geneva Conventions.”

The statement further stressed that the forces are acting with full responsibility to ensure true justice, away from any propaganda or political exploitation by what it described as “the defeated Islamic movement’s media platforms, which are attempting to use such incidents to serve their malicious agendas and cover up their historical failures.”

The RSF reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and to holding accountable anyone proven to be involved in any violations or misconduct, regardless of their rank or whether the acts were individual in nature, stressing that “no one is above the law.”

