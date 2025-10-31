US investigation finds Israel committed repeated human rights violations in Gaza

A classified report by a US government watchdog has revealed “many hundreds” of potential human rights violations committed by Israel in Gaza. The report was completed just a few days before the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to The Washington Post, two US officials said that the “findings would take the State Department multiple years to review.”

The findings by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General “mark the first time a US government report has acknowledged the scale of Israeli actions in Gaza,” the US paper stated.

The officials added that “the watchdog findings raised doubts about the prospects for accountability for Israel’s actions given the large backlog of incidents and the nature of the review process, which is deferential to the Israel Defense Forces.”

The newspaper noted that this is the first time an official US report has referred to such a wide range of incidents in Gaza covered under the Leahy Laws. This law prohibits US security assistance to foreign military units credibly accused of gross human rights abuses.

The Leahy Law, named after Senator Patrick Leahy, is designed to prevent US funding from reaching foreign entities involved in torture, extrajudicial killings, and other serious crimes. The Gaza war is seen as a major test of this law, as Israel receives at least $3.8 billion in US security aid annually, in addition to tens of billions of dollars in recent years.

READ: Washington insists on involving Turkey in Gaza international force despite Tel Aviv’s objection