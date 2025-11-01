Iran condemns RSF ‘massacres and violations’ in Sudan’s El-Fasher, rejects parallel authorities

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday condemned the “massacres and violations” committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher in western Sudan, affirming its rejection of any parallel government or entities, Anadolu reports.

The statement came during a call received by Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, according to the Sudan news agency (SUNA).

SUNA said Salem received the call Friday from Araghchi, who reaffirmed Iran’s condemnation of the atrocities in El-Fasher at the hands of the RSF.

Araghchi reiterated his country’s support for Sudan, its people, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, stressing Iran’s rejection of any parallel governments or entities, the agency reported.

The two ministers also discussed the course of relations and ways to enhance them, according to SUNA.

Sudan has been ravaged by a civil war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, causing thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, fell under the control of RSF on Sunday after months of a siege.

Rights groups have accused the RSF of committing mass killings, detaining people and attacking hospitals.

