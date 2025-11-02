The illusion of a “New Middle East”: History’s echo in a multipolar age

Every few decades, the phrase “New Middle East” resurfaces like a mirage on the political horizon — shimmering, promising, and always just out of reach.

It has been invoked by imperial officials, Cold War strategists and modern technocrats alike. The language changes — from “modernisation” to “stability,” from “peace process” to “normalisation” — yet the promise remains the same: that the region can be redesigned into order.

But history is not so easily redrawn. As Marc Lynch argued in his recent Foreign Affairs essay, “The Fantasy of a New Middle East” (October 2025), this illusion persists because it flatters those who believe they can manage the region’s destiny. The fantasy lies not in the desire for peace, but in the conviction that peace can be imposed without justice — that the Middle East can be stabilised from above while its people are silenced below.

Illusions of order: From Sykes–Picot to Silicon Wadi

The dream of remaking the Middle East is older than its modern borders. When the Ottoman Empire collapsed in 1918, Britain and France divided its lands under the Sykes–Picot Agreement, drawing lines across deserts and tribes as if geography were a board game. They promised civilisation and order but delivered dependency and dislocation.

The states they created — Iraq, Syria, Jordan — were less nations than experiments in external control. Beneath the veneer of modernity, revolt simmered.

The Iraqi uprisings of 1920, the Syrian Revolt of 1925 and the Egyptian Revolution of 1952 all testified to a single truth: that maps drawn for others’ interests cannot hold a people’s loyalty.

When the European empires faded, the United States inherited the same mission under a different banner: development, security and peace. Washington’s post-war architecture — alliances, aid and bases — sought to contain communism and protect oil routes. Yet every attempt to engineer stability produced resistance.

Nasser’s Egypt championed pan-Arab nationalism, the Iranian Revolution of 1979 dismantled decades of American strategy, and the 2003 invasion of Iraq unleashed chaos rather than democracy. Even the Arab Spring of 2011, that brief eruption of civic hope, ended in a new cycle of repression and intervention.

Each failure followed a familiar pattern: external powers mistook control for stability. The fantasy survived because it was useful. It turned the Middle East into a problem to be managed — a space of eternal crisis requiring foreign expertise. Today’s rhetoric of “normalisation,” “integration” and “digital corridors” is only the latest variation on this theme. The “New Middle East” imagined by Washington and Tel Aviv promises prosperity without politics, investment without accountability and modernity without memory.

Lynch reminds us that this is not just a political fantasy but an epistemic one. The Middle East has long been produced as an object of knowledge rather than a subject of history. From colonial ethnographies to contemporary think-tank reports, knowledge itself has been a form of power. Edward Said named this process Orientalism: defining the region to control it. The same logic now persists in data analytics, surveillance systems, and algorithmic narratives that frame the region as perpetually unstable — a patient forever in need of Western diagnosis.

Yet the region has never stopped answering back. Nasser’s Cairo, Khomeini’s Tehran and even the Gulf monarchies’ new pragmatic diplomacy all represent forms of agency that defy the imposed script. And Palestine, the unresolved moral epicentre, continues to expose the emptiness of every model of “peace” that tolerates occupation.

The present multipolar moment — where the United States, China, Russia, and regional powers compete — has not ended the fantasy; it has multiplied it.

But autonomy without solidarity risks becoming another illusion: sovereignty that masks inequality, and pragmatism that conceals complicity.

Beyond the mirage: Rethinking power, memory and justice

What Lynch ultimately exposes is not a failure of policy, but of memory. Every “new” Middle East has collapsed because it refused to confront the historical foundations of instability: colonial borders, economic dependency, authoritarianism and dispossession. These are not relics of the past; they are living structures embedded in today’s alliances and wars.

The rhetoric of “normalisation” echoes earlier colonial projects of “pacification.” Then, as now, the promise of development was offered in exchange for obedience.

The difference is technological: drones and data have replaced mandates and marines. The Middle East has again become a laboratory — no longer of empire but of algorithmic control — where digital infrastructures are the new tools of dominance. The instruments have changed, but the gaze remains the same.

Breaking this cycle demands more than diplomacy; it requires historical humility. The region’s true strength has always come from below: from anti-colonial movements, social solidarities and cultural resilience. Its history is not a string of failures but a continuum of refusals — proof that imposed stability can never extinguish the desire for self-definition.

Justice, not normalisation, has always been the only durable foundation for peace. Gaza stands today as the ultimate indictment of the fantasy: the claim that a region can be reimagined while its core injustice is ignored. As long as occupation and inequality persist, every vision of a “New Middle East” will crumble on contact with reality.

Scholars and policymakers alike must unlearn the habit of treating the Middle East as a problem to be solved. It is not merely a theatre of conflict but a living archive of civilisation, memory and imagination. Its contradictions are not pathologies to be corrected but expressions of historical depth.

The illusion of a “New Middle East” comforts those who believe history can be engineered. But as the bombs fall on Gaza and summits convene in its shadow,

the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore: no peace survives that is built on erasure.

The region does not need reinvention; it needs recognition. To understand the Middle East anew — in its own voice and on its own terms — would be a far greater act of modernity than any fantasy of control. For over a century, outside powers have sought to shape the region’s future. Perhaps it is time for the region to design its own.

