The eternal Zionist contempt for agreements and peace

Once again, the world witnesses the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance. And once again, history repeats itself. While some nourish hopes of reconstruction in Gaza, scepticism prevails among Palestinians, sustained by decades of betrayals.

In fact, history shows that Israel has never honoured the commitments it has signed. For the Zionist entity, every truce is merely a tactical pause, a diplomatic manoeuvre to reorganise the occupation and prepare for the next aggression.

The recent ceasefire was no exception: within a few days, the Israeli army, under the orders of Benjamin Netanyahu, launched brutal attacks against the Gaza Strip, murdering more than one hundred Palestinians, including 52 children, 23 women, 4 elderly people, and 7 people with disabilities, under the false allegation that Hamas had attacked Israeli troops.

Hamas denied the accusations and denounced the violation as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the agreement. It also denounced that the systematic acts of ceasefire violation demonstrate that the occupation practises a policy of mass murder as a consistent strategy, and not as an isolated incident.

Since the Oslo Accords in 1993, the contrast between Palestinian good faith and Israeli contempt for commitments has been glaring. The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) recognised “israel’s” right to exist within the 1967 borders, believing that the path of diplomacy could lead to peace.

In exchange, what the Palestinians received were more illegal settlements, more checkpoints, more arrests, and more walls. The promise of a Palestinian state within five years never amounted to more than a deception. Oslo, instead of liberating Palestine, institutionalised the occupation.

Under the command of Benjamin Netanyahu, this policy of sabotage reached its peak. No other Israeli leader has shown such disregard for international law and the very idea of coexistence, openly embracing the project of permanent annexation and the elimination of Palestine as a nation.

With every ceasefire, Israel gains time to rearm, rebuild its military apparatus, and plan new offensives, while the world, complicit through silence, calls for “moderation from both sides” — as if there were symmetry between the coloniser and the colonised.

Since 1948, Israel has been systematically violating UN resolutions that demand the withdrawal of its armies from the occupied territories, an end to colonisation, and the return of refugees. It ignores the United Nations Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and all the ceasefire agreements it has signed.

Its contempt for treaties is not accidental but structural: it is part of the Zionist logic of expansion and exclusion, which views Palestinian territory as a space to be cleansed of its original inhabitants.

Even in the face of such oppression, the Palestinian people do not yield. With every bombardment, a new generation rises, driven by dignity and love for the land. The resistance — political, cultural, and armed — is the legitimate response of a people who refuse to disappear.

Israel attempts to convert every agreement into an instrument of submission, but Palestinians transform every violation into proof that their struggle is just and unbreakable. Resistance is, therefore, the continuity of life, the affirmation that Palestine exists and will continue to exist.

The moral and political imbalance between the parties is evident: on one side, a people fighting for self-determination and honouring their commitments; on the other, a military power that lives by betrayal, occupation, and the denial of the other. Every ceasefire announced as hope is revealed to be a farce.

The discourse of peace serves only to legitimise the oppressor and silence the victim. True peace will not be born from agreements signed by those whose habitual practice is non-compliance, but from the defeat of the colonial system that sustains the Zionist entity.

While the bombs fall and the walls rise, the Palestinian people continue to rebuild their homeland with their own hands. Every house rebuilt, every flag raised over the rubble, is an act of sovereignty, honour, and courage.

Even with Gaza besieged, the West Bank fragmented, and East Jerusalem being Judaized, the Palestinian people remain steadfast. And it is this steadfastness that keeps the cause of liberation alive. Because, despite the fences, the blockades, and the bombs, Palestine continues to exist in the resistance of its people, and this resistance is the most powerful response to the moral and political failure of Israel.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.