Chile honours Palestinian women and reaffirms support for Gaza people

On Friday, Chile reaffirmed its solidarity with the Palestinian people as senior government officials attended the commemoration of Palestinian Women’s Day, organised by the Palestinian Embassy in Santiago. The event honoured the resilience of Palestinian women amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More than 120 women took part in the day of “reflection and tribute”, including over a dozen refugee women from Gaza who recently arrived in Chile, carrying “the strength and hope of an entire people”, as organisers noted.

The ceremony opened with a poignant minute of silence honouring the more than 33,000 Palestinian women who lost their lives during the past two years of genocide in Gaza, setting the tone for a day devoted to their dignity, resilience, and enduring legacy.

At the ceremony, five remarkable women of Palestinian descent: Andrea Jadue, Elizabeth Kassis, Celine Reymond, Paulina Ready, and Enas Al-Ghoul, were honoured for their professional achievements, leadership, and efforts in preserving Palestinian identity in Chile.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Chile, Ms Vera Baboun, opened the ceremony with a profoundly human and symbolic message: “Palestinian women are the backbone of their people: strong, educated, and unwavering in spirit. They are the mothers who protect their children in the midst of war, the teachers who rebuild classrooms from the rubble, the doctors who work without electricity, and the refugees who hold the key to a house they have never seen.”

At the end of her speech, the Ambassador paid an emotional tribute to the more than ten Palestinian refugee women present, recently arrived from Gaza, inviting them to stand and receive the recognition of all those present as “living testimonies of resistance and unwavering dignity.”

Speakers at the ceremony included Ambassador Vera Baboun, Minister of Women and Gender Equity Antonia Orellana, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Gloria de la Fuente, and Marcela Sabat, Director of Public Affairs for the Palestinian Community of Chile and member of the Central Palestinian Council.

Undersecretary de la Fuente emphasized the significance of international solidarity and the moral responsibility of the global community. “This is a day to pay tribute and remember; a moment to recognise the immense value of Palestinian women,” she said. “More than 70 per cent of the victims of the conflict in Gaza are women, girls, and boys. This figure is both moving and painful.”

She stressed that Chile “cannot remain indifferent” to the suffering of civilians in Gaza, calling for decisive international action in defense of “life, dignity, and human rights.”

Organisers described the commemoration as “a gathering of remembrance, dignity, and gratitude,” reaffirming the shared commitment of Chile and Palestine to women’s rights, justice, and peace.

In a social media statement, Chile’s Ministry of Women and Gender Equity highlighted the country’s commitment to gender justice and human rights, saying: “The State of Chile recognises and condemns the situation of women and girls in Palestine. Today, to honor their resilience, we were proud to participate in the commemoration of Palestinian Women’s Day, organised by the Palestinian Embassy in Chile.”

The event also shone a spotlight on the vital role of Palestinian women in Chile, whose contributions have long strengthened cultural identity, advanced social justice, and nurtured connections between the two nations. Since the first waves of Palestinian migration in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, these women have been at the heart of community building, education, and fostering dialogue and solidarity.

Today, Chile hosts the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Arab world, over 500,000 people, with women playing central roles in leadership and civic life. From entrepreneurs and academics to artists and human rights advocates, Palestinian-Chilean women have become influential in shaping the country’s multicultural landscape. They actively participate in politics, feminist movements, and social initiatives, championing migrant rights and advocating for peace in the Middle East.

Friday’s commemoration highlighted their enduring impact, with speakers recognising the work of Palestinian-Chilean women’s associations in preserving heritage while promoting dialogue, equality, and coexistence.

For the Chilean woman of Palestinian descent, Palestine is much more than a land of her ancestors, it is a place of belonging, identity and history. They are passionate about Palestine and hopes to desire to do many things and with the courage to do anything for their people.

Under President Gabriel Boric, Chile has taken a clear and outspoken stance on the -Gaza genocide, becoming one of Latin America’s most vocal critics of Israel’s military actions. The Boric administration has backed international legal and diplomatic efforts to hold Israel accountable, including joining South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice and supporting Spain’s proposal for an arms embargo.

Chile’s long-standing ties with Palestine give added weight to its position. Friday’s commemoration reflected this connection, weaving together cultural remembrance with a call for peace and justice.

As the human crisis in Gaza continues to capture global attention, Chilean officials stressed that honouring Palestinian women is more than a symbolic gesture, it is a reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to oppose war and discrimination and to advocate for a world “where dignity and equality prevail for all.”

