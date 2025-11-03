Ex-Austrian president urges government to recognize Palestinian state

A former Austrian president on Monday called on the federal government to recognize the state of Palestine and advocate for a two-state solution, Anadolu reports.

In an interview with Austrian daily Der Standard, Heinz Fischer said that Israel wants to prevent the recognition of Palestine as a state by any means necessary.

In response to a question about the government’s current stance on the issue that the recognition of Palestinian statehood is “too early,” he noted that if this recognition is made dependent on a prior peace process, then it will never succeed.

“Neutral Austria has a responsibility to support a lasting peace settlement – ​​in cooperation with as many other states as possible,” said the 87-year-old Fischer, who was president of Austria from 2004 to 2016.

Defining the current Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the first step, he, however, said it is still “very fragile.”

READ: Top Polish diplomat says he ‘wants to show the flag’ in Gaza, calls for 2-state solution

“I want to see the next steps taken as well,” said Fischer, mentioning that Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths and injuries of innocent people to an extent that is incompatible with the protection of life and international norms.

Asked about reactions to his previous remarks that the Israeli government’s actions increase antisemitism, Fischer noted that he said back then what many, many more people are saying today.

Speaking to public broadcaster ORF in May this year, the former president called on the government to speak out against Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

“I am outraged to see the way in which Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and his so-called war Cabinet of extreme right-wing members of the government, who carry their Zionism before them, are waging war against the people of the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Israel has killed more than 68,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

READ: Israeli army kills 2 Gazans despite ceasefire for allegedly crossing ‘yellow line’