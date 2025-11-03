Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

A high-level meeting on Gaza hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began Monday in Istanbul, bringing together senior diplomats from key Muslim countries to discuss the ceasefire and humanitarian situation, Anadolu reports.

The gathering, held at a hotel in the city, brought together the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Before the meeting, Fidan posed for a family photo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and representatives from the UAE and Qatar.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting will discuss the latest developments in the Oct. 10 ceasefire in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians living there.

Fidan is expected to underline that Israel is seeking pretexts to end the ceasefire and resume its attacks, and emphasize the need for the international community to take a firm stance against such provocations.

Fidan is also expected to stress the importance of coordinated action among Muslim countries to ensure the ceasefire leads to lasting peace.

He is likely to note that humanitarian aid reaching Gaza remains insufficient, that Israel is failing to meet its obligations, and that uninterrupted delivery of sufficient aid is a humanitarian and legal necessity that requires increased pressure on Israel.

Following up September meeting at UN in New York

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the need to swiftly implement arrangements that would ensure Gaza’s security and administration by Palestinians.

Highlighting the importance of safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the vision of a two-state solution, Fidan is expected to call for continued consultations and close coordination on steps to be taken at the UN.

The participating countries previously met at the leaders’ level with US President Donald Trump on Sept. 23 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week.

Following that meeting, a joint statement stressed the need for a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s reconstruction based on an Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) initiative, along with security arrangements, international support for Palestinian leadership, and cooperation to help Palestinians rebuild their lives in Gaza.

The statement underlined the need to work out the details of a plan to ensure stability, stressed the importance of maintaining stability at holy sites in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and voiced support for reform efforts by the Palestinian Authority.

