Smotrich criticises Netanyahu over talks with Qatar, calling them security, moral folly

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following reports of talks with Qatar about transferring Hamas fighters from Rafah to areas controlled by the movement. He described the move as a “security and moral folly” that must be rejected immediately.

Smotrich, who is also a member of Israel’s Security Cabinet, strongly opposed the reported talks between Israel and Qatar over allowing the transfer of Hamas fighters through the area known as the Israeli yellow line in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, reports from Qatar suggested that indirect talks were taking place between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the Qatari government. The purpose of the talks was to allow Hamas fighters trapped in areas controlled by the Israeli army to move through humanitarian corridors to Hamas-controlled parts of northern Gaza. Israel has not yet issued an official response to these reports.

According to Smotrich, the Israeli army has for months been searching for Hamas’s military wing fighters trapped in small “pockets” around the Rafah area.

