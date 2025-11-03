Middle East Monitor
UNICEF: One million children in Gaza still lack food and water, 650,000 out of school

November 3, 2025 at 1:11 pm

Palestinians, including children, wait with pots to receive hot meals distributed by charity organizations, as people struggle with hunger due to the Israeli food blockade at Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on October 21, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

More than one million children in Gaza are still in urgent need of food and clean water, while 650,000 remain out of school despite the ongoing ceasefire, UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram said on Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ingram said that while the ceasefire agreement has stopped the daily bombardments that were killing children, “it is not enough on its own to end hunger or guarantee families access to safe drinking water.”

She warned that thousands of children in Gaza continue to go to bed hungry each night, as infrastructure critical to water, sanitation, and healthcare remains in ruins. “Families in Gaza continue to struggle daily to survive,” she said, adding that damage to essential facilities has made access to basic services “extremely difficult.”

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, brokered by US President Donald Trump, went into effect on 10th October. However, Israeli forces have been accused of multiple violations since then, resulting in additional Palestinian casualties and continued restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

READ: UNICEF says Gaza ceasefire ‘vital chance’ for 1 million children in need

