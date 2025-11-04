Ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney, who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who served two terms under President George W. Bush and was a key figure in shaping US foreign policy after 9/11 attacks, died at the age of 84, his family said in a statement Tuesday morning, Anadolu reports.

Cheney died “due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease,” according to the statement.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the readout said.

Cheney, who served as vice president from 2001 to 2009, was widely regarded as one of the most influential vice presidents in American history. He played a central role in the Bush administration’s response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and was a driving force behind the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump accused Cheney and other officials of convincing George W. Bush to invade Iraq, saying: “He’s the one that got us involved, along with Cheney and a couple of others, convinced Bush — which was a terrible decision — to blow up the Middle East.”

