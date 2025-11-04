Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Ex-US Vice President Dick Cheney, who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

November 4, 2025 at 4:59 pm

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a primary night event August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming. [Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney during a primary night event August 16, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming. [Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who served two terms under President George W. Bush and was a key figure in shaping US foreign policy after 9/11 attacks, died at the age of 84, his family said in a statement Tuesday morning, Anadolu reports.

Cheney died “due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease,” according to the statement.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States,” the readout said.

Cheney, who served as vice president from 2001 to 2009, was widely regarded as one of the most influential vice presidents in American history. He played a central role in the Bush administration’s response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and was a driving force behind the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump accused Cheney and other officials of convincing George W. Bush to invade Iraq, saying: “He’s the one that got us involved, along with Cheney and a couple of others, convinced Bush — which was a terrible decision — to blow up the Middle East.”

READ: Disarming factions in Iraq impossible while US forces remain in the country, PM says

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Book Launch: Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending